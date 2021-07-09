Akwa Ibom Govt Orders Reinstatement Of Student Expelled By University For Criticising Governor

Published:

The Akwa Ibom State Government has ordered the immediate reinstatement of Mr. Iniobong Ekpo, a student who was expelled by the authorities of Akwa Ibom State University for criticising Governor Udom Emmanuel on Facebook.

The recall order followed a review of the case during the State Executive Council meeting held on Thursday at the Government House, Uyo

Relaying the news of the reinstatement, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, while addressing newsmen at the end of the meeting.

He also mentioned that the Ikot Oku Ikono flyover will be commissioned on July 16, 2021.

In addition, the Commission said “EXCO Declared August 21, 2021 as the state coconut day, when 300,000 nuts will be planted to boost coconut production in preparation for the start of operation of the coconut oil refinery.”

Comrade Ememobong said as part of measures to curtail the rising cases of cultism in secondary schools, the maximum age for admission into secondary schools has been pegged at 12 years, to curb the cultism surge in secondary schools.

According to him, investigation has revealed that the surge is caused mainly by overaged students who are on a mission of mass recruitment of students into cult groups.

“However, any student above this age with a genuine reason, will have their parents sign an undertaking of good behaviour, before their admission”, he added.

The expulsion of Ekpo had sparked criticism across the nation.

