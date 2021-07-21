AGN Lifts Suspension Of Queeneth Hilbert

Published:

The indefinite suspension placed on Queeneth Hilbert on 3rd June 2021, by the Actors Guild of Nigeria has been partially lifted effective from 19/07/2021, by the National President, Ejezie Emeka Rollas.

This is to enable the Actress complete all pending contractual jobs she had entered before the suspension.

The decision of the Guild to partially withdraw the suspension was in the spirit of comradeship with the Film and Video Producers and Marketers Association of Nigeria, FVPMAN, who wrote to express the untold hardship and losses some of its members who had contracted the Actress before her indefinite suspension are presently experiencing.

In solidarity with FVPMAN over the plight of some of its members, AGN has to lift the ban partially to enable the actress complete all her pending jobs.

However, the suspension would be fully lifted after she completes the filming of De Meks Movies as recommended by the National Disciplinary Committee headed by Sam Dede which conducted thorough investigations, met with all concerned parties in the matter and came up with recommendations which the Guild would implement very soon.

The National President expressed his heartfelt appreciation on behalf of the National Executives to the Disciplinary committee made up of renowned Actors such as, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Clarion Chukwurah, Funsho Adeolu, Tricia Eseigbe, Adigizi Bala and Lillian Amah- Aluko who serves as the Secretary, for extensive and thorough investigation into the matter.

AGN urged all her members to always report any act of unprofessional treatment in any job to the state chapter chairman or National Secretariat for immediate action.

Queeneth Hilbert is hereby free to resume filming of all existing and pending jobs that she has been contracted before the suspension with immediate effect.

SIGNED

Monalisa Chinda Coker

Director of Communications, AGN

