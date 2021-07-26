Affluence Oak (Pty) Emphasises Importance Of SMARTMAID on-Demand App

Published:

Affluence Oak (Pty) Ltd, has said that its SMARTMAID on-Demand App, which enables users of the platform to be connected to a housekeeper or babysitter in a matter of minutes, is the first of it's kind.

“This is a gamechanger as parents and home owners are now able to find vetted service

providers (babysitters and maids) within minutes at the touch of a button, thereby giving them peace of mind and creating employment for the said service provider.

"Smartmaid is revolutionizing babysitting and maid services by introducing professionalism into the industry,” said Abas Alhassan, Founder at Affluence Oak (Pty) Ltd in a statement.

The app is currently operational in Nigeria and South Africa, serving five major African cities on the African continent.

It was revealed by the company that the product has achieved over 2400 app downloads on both Android and IOS platforms as well as over 1200 provider app downloads, while having completed +800

hours-worth of service to the organization's amazing clients since its launch on 1st August 2020; thereby

creating jobs and making life easy for home owners, professionals and parents.





It was added that the product has also been upgraded to allow for scheduling of services in advance through the use of an interactive booking system found on the company's website.





Abas said; “We look forward to expanding to Kenya, United States of America (USA)

and Canada in the coming year.”





Ms Rosina Mazivanenhanga, a service provider said “I feel like a millionaire already” which is a testimony of the pride and professionalism that SMARTMAID has introduced into the industry.





"SMARTMAID on-Demand App is the latest product introduced by Affluence Oak (Pty)

Ltd, which is committed to answering the world’s essential needs seamlessly, making life more convenient and efficient as much as possible using technology.





"SMARTMAID on-Demand App

is currently available for download on both Play Store and Apple Store in Android and IOS apps respectively and at www.smartmaid.app," the statement read.





Founded in 2019, Affluence Oak (Pty) Ltd, is a leader in technology innovation.





The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to apply technology solutions to everyday human challenges.

Share This