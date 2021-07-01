Lead City University Has A 100% Success In The Nursing Council Professional Examination For B Nsc Nursing Students...VC

He made this remark at the 2nd matriculation ceremony of the Post Graduate School of the Institution recently

His full address





Address Delivered at the second Postgraduate Matriculation Ceremony of Lead City University Ibadan on Wednesday, 30th June, 2021

by

Professor Kabiru Aderemi Adeyemo Vice-Chancellor

Registrar, Dr (Mrs) Bola Ayeni

Bursar, Mrs Taiwo-Taiwo

University Librarian, Mr. LanreOsaniyi

The Principal Officers,

Dean PG School

Deans of Faculties,

Secretary PG School

Head of Departments

Director of Units

Matriculating PG Students

Parents and Guardians

Invited Guests

Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press





It is with great delight that I welcome you all to the 2021 2nd matriculation/Induction ceremony of PG School, Lead City University, Ibadan. I am highly delighted to welcome you all to this important ceremony that marks the official entering of every student into higher institutions of learning. It is significant because it is a statutory gathering to formally admit deserving and qualified candidates who are fortunate to be offered admission into this institution.

I wish to welcome you all to the serene and friendly campus of the Lead City University, Ibadan for the new academic session. I also rejoice with the fresh students on their admission to the University this session.





Congratulations on deciding to study Postgraduate programat the LCU. I would like to take this opportunity to extend a warm welcome to you. By coming to the LCU, you are joining a truly community with a strong passion in all fields





For the new students, you have entered into a phase where you will be held accountable for some of your actions. Therefore, what you will learn here will equip you with the necessary tools to succeed in life. I assure you that the quality of education delivery at LCU is of international standard.





Founded in 2005 the premier private university in Ibadan, Lead City University, Ibadan has established a rich tradition of excellence across a broad range of academic disciplines. We are building on this tradition by ensuring that LCU students receive the best possible quality of teaching and research supervision from highly qualified academic staff who are involved in leading and cutting-edge international research programmes. As such, you will interact with some of the best minds and most influential thinkers in your fields of academia. Our teaching is designed to give you exposure to the latest ideas and developments in your areas of study and to develop and nurture your own interests and essential skills.





The university has continued to focus on her pursuit of excellence in teaching, research and service to the society. Our vision is to be a centre of excellence, geared towards meeting contemporary and future societal needs with the mission to expand the frontiers of knowledge, by providing qualitative training with innovative methods that guarantee balanced education, sound judgment and worthy character. I welcome you on boards to key into the vision and mission. I urge you to jealously guard this great privilege that you have been given to be a member of this University which has a proven track record of reputation for academic excellence as well as a trusted and solid reputation for the quality of its graduates for the past 15 years. I wish you a happy stay in Lead City University.





Matriculation marks a special milestone as new faces and new blood are injected into the University. Here at the Lead City University, Ibadan, matriculation provides an opportunity for our PG students who have gained admission into various programmes to be officially inducted as into this academically stimulating, socially, exciting and serene community.





The ceremony is also significant because it provides the opportunity for you, to pledge your allegiance to the authority of the University through the administration of the Matriculation Oath, and you will in due course, be expected to sign a bond to be of good behaviour, dedication, loyalty and obedience to the institution which would be administered by the Registrar. You will be expected to contribute your quota to enhancing the University’s image wherever you find yourself and to ensure that you do not bring the name of the University into disrepute. I appeal to you to let the words of oaths, sink into your minds as you repeat after the Registrar





Be reminded that the oath you will be taken today is to be obedient to the Vice-Chancellor, all those in authority, teaching and non-teaching staff of the university and to be of good conduct throughout your stay in the University. Please be warned that a breach of the oath taken today will definitely attract appropriate sanctions. Again, I admonish you to steer clear of hooliganism any other forms of social menace and unruly behaviour. Please strive to uphold the ideals of the University.





The rest of your stay here calls for diligence and a large dose of honesty and hard work. Try as much as possible to be punctual at your lectures. As a PG student you are particularly urged to relate well with the PG school, your supervisor, department coordinator, HODs for clarification on any aspect that may not be clear to you.





I wish to inform this gathering that, The Board of Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria responsible for promoting and maintaining excellence nursing education and practice in Nigeria has just released the results of professional qualification examination for nursing students throughout the federation, we had 27 students who sat for the exam and all them came out successfully, i.e (100% Success).

My dear matriculating students, by coming to Lead City University, you have made the right choice of University, you are advised to avail yourself of the full usage of University facilities especially the main Library and faculty libraries to enhance your study. Our teaching is designed to produce self reliant students. You need to continually remember that the distance between today’s ceremony and convocation ceremony is quite wide and it is important that the journey ends successfully. For this to happen, you need to be regular in attendance at lectures, carrying out all your assignments, shunning deviant behaviours and other vices that can expose you and others to dangers. I need to further advise you to show respect to your colleagues and staff in the University to make your stay fruitful and productive. My advice to our new students is to carry out your studies with zeal. As a PG student you are expected to publish academic papers jointly with your supervisor and colleagues before the completion of your academic programme, see your HOD for more information on this.





I want to encourage you, especially the new students, to consult the student handbook to acquaint yourselves with the University’s policies, procedures and regulations, as well as the resources available to you. The PG handbook is packaged to guide all staff and students in the university and facilitate their settling down to serious academic work. This handbook is an authoritative source of information necessary for the guidance of all students throughout the duration of their stay in the University. Therefore, all students should endeavour to collect the handbook from their various departments as soon as possible.





In spite of Covid-19 pandemic, the University has managed to stay afloat to deliver good services to our students through the online teaching. We must continue to be prudent with, and make judicious use of our meager resources by blocking every possible leakage. Your role in prompt payment of fees and other charges would assist the University greatly in this regard.





The University Management is working assiduously to ensure safety of staff and campus. A massive decontamination and disinfection operation has been carried out.

It is therefore important to also intimate you that, our University has been certified by Oyo State Ministry of Education and other regulatory agencies as a safe campus. However, I implore all of you to strictly follow the safety protocols and health guidelines including; use of nose masks, face-shield, personal hand sanitizers, regular washing of hands with soap and running water, physical distancing and subjecting yourselves to infra-red thermometers checks at all entry points of university’s facilities for temperature assessment among others.





Conclusion

Your primary aim for coming here is to study and I urge you to channel your energies in that direction. Remember that you were admitted to the University as an individual and you will graduate as an individual. You are therefore solely responsible for all your actions. In the course of time, you will encounter new experiences. Some of you will enter new relationships, some of which may be life-long. By all means enjoy them but remain focused. We as your teachers, administrators and advisors shall be available to guide you, so long as you are willing to be guided. We will give you all the necessary support, but only if you use the legitimate means to seek such support. Remember to make time to read official notices and pay attention to University rules and regulations. These will guide you and help you make the right decisions regarding your time here. On behalf of the Council, management and senate, members of staff, I would like to welcome you once again to the Lead City University, Ibadan.





Your new world of academic liberty implies that you conduct yourselves as law-abiding and responsible members of the academic community by upholding the University’s set standards, rules and regulations and above all, respecting the constituted authority of the University. Every student is expected to display a high standard of integrity and morality and use constitutional methods at all times in seeking redress. The University has therefore, decided that no students will be allowed to write examinations without payment of all prescribed fees. We need your cooperation in this regard to enable us deliver on our mandate of producing graduates that are globally competitive and can contribute meaningfully to global development. On our part, we assure you of probity, transparency and accountability in the use of your resources.

We pledge that we will do all we can to make your stay here as pleasant as possible. Enjoy your stay here; take advantage of every facility that is offered to develop yourself and to prepare you for your future careers and lives. On our part, we will continually strive to fulfill our educational goals by maintaining a fair, humane, responsible and non-discriminatory environment for all students and staff. May I then congratulate you on your admission to Lead City University wishing you a productive and fruitful stay with us. A unique experience awaits you here.











