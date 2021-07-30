Abducted Kaduna Paramount Ruler Regains Freedom

Published:

The paramount ruler of the Ham people, His Royal Highness, Kpop Ham Danladi Gyet Maude has regained his freedom after spending two days in the hands of his abductors.Recall, the Monarch was abducted in his farm located at a border town between Kaduna and Nasarawa states.Two days later, his brother Anthony Maude confirmed that he was released by his abductors on Wednesday evening.Maude remarked that the 83 years old traditional ruler arrived at his palace hale and hearty in company of those who went to receive him after being released.It was gathered that the abductors had earlier demanded the sum of N100 million as ransom as a condition for his release. However, it was not clear whether any ransom was paid.It will be recalled that Kpop Ham was the fourth monarch to be kidnapped in the state in the last four years.In December 2017, the paramount ruler of Ikulu land in Zangon Kataf, Agwam Akulu, Chief Sidi Kukah was abducted from his palace and kept in the bush for over two weeks before he was eventually released by his abductors after ransom was paid.In October 2018, the Agom Adara, Dr Maiwada Galadima, was also kidnapped on his way back to Kachia after a ransom was paid but was eventually killed by the t Kidnappers.In June 2021, the Emir of Kajuru, Alhassan Adamu was kidnapped alongside his family members and was eventually released after 48 hours. However, his family members are still with his abductors.

