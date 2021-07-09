76,000 Killed In 10 Years In Nigeria..Governors

Published:





.

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) says between May 2011 and February 2021, over 76,000 were reported to have been killed in the country.

NGF Chairman and Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi said this in Abuja Thursday during the launch of the NGF Peace and Inclusive Security Initiative (PISI).

“In addition to the proliferation of arms is an undertone of rising ethnic conflict, with different ethnic groups subsumed in conflicts and pitched against one another,” he said.



Fayemi also expressed concern that the insecurity is eroding Nigerians’ safety and means of livelihood.



He said the security situation in the country was also threatening the expression of the rights of all Nigerians.



The governor said the spate of violence and coordinated criminal activities had undermined government authority and waned public trust in recent times.





