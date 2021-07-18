40th Priestly Anniversary: Obi Felicitates With Archbishop Okeke

Published:

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2019 elections, Mr Peter Obi, has hailed the Archbishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha and Metropolitan of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev Valerian Okeke, on the occasion of the celebration of his 40th priestly anniversary, while commending his contributions to society and human development.

Obi spoke today, Saturday, July 17, 2021, during the 40th anniversary of Bishop Okeke’s priestly ordination at the Basilica of the Holy Trinity, Onitsha. The mass led by Francis Cardinal Arinze, featured over 20 bishops and many priests.

Obi described the Archbishop as one who has established a rich legacy of ecclesiastical engagements as a minister of God, teacher and administrator. He commended the Archbishop’s love and commitment for education as made manifest in the roles he played to ensure that mission schools were returned to the church, under his (Obi’s) administration as governor of Anambra State.

“In the strong belief in the biblical injunction, you have demonstrated through your actions, that faith without good works is dead. These include your constant prisons apostolate and the apostolate to the youth as evidenced in the such value-added projects as the Holy Family Village at Amansea, set up for the wholesome formation of the young ones and tomorrow’s leaders.

“You have also sustained your passion for education; and we fondly recall your active advocacy for the return of schools to their original proprietors during my tenure as Governor of Anambra State, which has yielded positive results in our dear state. Indeed, you have even moved many steps further, with the establishment of a university for your Archdiocese,” Obi stated.

He prayed God to continue to bless the Archbishop with good health, wisdom and abundant grace to continue to shepherd the flock under him.

“As you celebrate your 4 decades of Sacerdotal Ordination, we join all men and women of goodwill in most sincerely wishing the Almighty God’s continued blessings on you, as you work in His vineyard and for humanity,” Obi added.





