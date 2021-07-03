3 Years After , Court Says Kemi Adeosun Needs No NYSC Certificate To Become A Minister

Published:

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday said that the former Finance Minister, Mrs Kemi Adeosun did not need the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) discharge certificate to take up any ministerial appointment or before standing for any elective office in the country.

The court held that Adeosun who graduated in a London University in 1989 was already 36 years of age, therefore, exempted from participating in the NYSC scheme.

Delivering judgment in a suit, Justice Taiwo Oladipupo Taiwo, held that Adeosun from available facts was a United Kingdom citizen having been born in the UK in 1967 and remained there till 2003 when she came back to Nigeria.

Justice Taiwo held that Adeosun became a Nigerian citizen by virtue of the 1999 Constitution which came into force on May 29 of the year, therefore, the NYSC Act will have no effect on her.

The judge said that Adeosun would have committed a grave crime against Nigeria if she had participated in the NYSC having attained the exemption age of 36 years.

