20 Year Old Student Commits Suicide In Kano Over Inability To Pay WAEC Fee

A 20-year-old man in Kano State has set himself ablaze after all his efforts to raise the money to pay for his Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSCE) organised by the National Examination Council (NECO), failed.

The incident happened last week Tuesday in Garo town of Kabo Local Government Area of the State.

According to reports, the youth, who was identified as Danladi Shu’aib, had written the exams three times but failed.

However, he could not raise money to register for the exam this year.

A resident, Ya’u Ahmad Garo, confirmed that late Shu’aib had on various occasions threatened to commit suicide if he failed to write the exam.

He also explained that Shu’aib was later taken to the hospital after setting himself ablaze, but died two days later.

A neighbour of the deceased, who pleaded anonymity, said: “Danladi used to go and work in one mechanic garage, so after getting his pay for the day, he used them to buy fuel, and later entered one room in their house, poured it on his body and set himself ablaze.

“However, when the fire heat penetrated his body, he started crying for help. People were able to put it off and rushed him to the hospital.

“But, two days after, he died as a result of the injuries he sustained from the inferno,” the source added.

Reports also said late Shu’aib was able to raise half of the amount earlier but gave up when he couldn’t get the remaining half to complete it

