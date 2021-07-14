14 Yoruba Obas Ask FG To Release Igboho's Aides

Published:

Some Yoruba traditional rulers from Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Kwara and Kogi states, on Sunday called for the immediate release of 13 aides of the Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, who were arrested by the Department of State Security (DSS) during a recent raid on his Ibadan residence.

The monarchs, under the banner of the Forum of Yoruba Obas, also demanded adequate compensation for the families of two aides who were shot dead by the DSS during the midnight invasion of Igboho’s house, located at Soka, Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

In a statement titled: “The Position of The Yoruba Obas on the Invasion of Sunday Adeyemo’s House by the DSS and State of The Nation”, the traditional rulers described the invasion as illegal and a gross violation of the fundamental human rights of Igboho, his aides and the deceased.

According to the statement signed by the president of the forum, Oba Samuel O. Adeoye, who is the Molokun of Atijere kingdom in Ondo State and his secretary, Olukotun of Ikotun Ile, Oba Abdurasaq Adebayo Abioye in Kwara, “We strongly condemn in its entirety the invasion and the gruesome murder of the people at Sunday Igboho’s house on the1st July, 2021.”

“As traditional rulers we cannot bury our heads in the sand like the ostrich on a very sensitive issue like this which if not well managed could further polarise the oneness and unity of Nigeria, considering the recent calls by prominent people in and outside the shores of Nigeria for the disintegration of Nigeria as one indissoluble and indivisible entity.

