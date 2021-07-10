10 Killed As Truck Ram Into Ibadan Market

Published:

About ten people were killed while many injured at Bode market on Sunday when a truck rammed into the market after it lost control.

The Police Public Relations Officers in the state, Adewale Osifeso, who confirmed the incident on Sunday, however, said five people were killed in the accident.

Osifeso said many people were injured, saying he would update after the investigation is completed.



Report have it that the gas tanker, after losing control from Idi-Arere, swerved into the market and overrun traders in the market.



Security operatives and men of the Oyo State Fire Service were at the scene of the accident to curtail further outbreaks of fire from the gas tanker

Source : Daily Trust

