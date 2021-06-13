Youths Intercept Bus Loaded With Guns Heading To South West During June 12 Protest

Published:

Youths, who took part in the June 12 protest in Akure, the Ondo State capital, have apprehended a commercial bus alongside its passengers after they found guns and other dangerous weapons inside the vehicle.

The vehicle, an 18-seater bus with registration number Gombe DKU 807 XA, was nabbed after it was stuck in traffic during a protest at a road block in the state capital.

The protest had caused heavy traffic along the busy Akure-Ilesha highway after the youths blocked the road in order to search vehicles plying the route.

It was during the search that the weapons were discovered with the passengers. According to one of the protesters, who gave his name as Dapo, the travellers were coming from the Northern part of the country before they were stopped.

He also disclosed that after the discovery of the weapons, the passengers were handed over to operatives of the Ondo Amotekun Corps.

However, attempts by military personnel to remove the blockade on the Akure-Ibadan highway was resisted by the protesters who insisted on staying on the road.

The protesters said they would continue their protest and must search all vehicles plying the route

As at press time, the protesters were still on the road even as soldiers ensured free flow of traffic.

However, the blockade set up by protesters inside Akure town near Oja Oba was removed by Akure youths.

