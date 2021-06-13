Yoruba Gospel Artiste Tope Alabi Steps On Landmine For Criticising Fellow Gospel Artiste

Published:

Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Alabi is trending on social media for her criticism of fellow gospel artist, Yinka Alaseyori's hit single, 'Oniduro Mi'.

The video of Tope Alabi saying this surfaced on the internet on Saturday, the 12th of June 2021. The singer who is also a pastor was preaching to a congregation when she made the statement. She explained that she loves Yinka Alaseyori's 'Oniduro Mi' but was cautioned by the Holy Spirit against it. In her words;

When you can see all the wonderful things God has done, and someone will now call him "Oniduro". God is not my own guarantor! God is more than a guarantor. I like the song too but the day I tried to sing it, the Holy Spirit shut me up.

He is more than a guarantor. I'm not trying to say the song is not good. When we receive songs in the spirit, there are some conversations you must have with the Holy Spirit before you bring it out. If we all churn it out the way it was brought in the spirit, everyone will be saying nonsense.

This did not go down well with a lot of people on the internet who believed that Tope Alabi was trying to bring down Yinka Alaseyori. Twitter user @IamEtubo wanted to know if Tope Alabi is the one fighting for God;

Tope Alabi is now the one fighting for God... Talmbout "Emi mimo" told her to shut up when she tried singing the song.

Boya emi mimo should squeeze her mouth next time cos what's this?

