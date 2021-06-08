Woman Breaks World Record , Gives Birth To Ten Kids

Published:





The South African woman gave birth to 10 babies, breaking the Guinness World Record held by Malian Halima Cissé, who gave birth to nine children in Morocco last month. Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, gave birth to her decuplets – two more than doctors had earlier detected during the medical scans – at a hospital in Pretoria last night.









Sithole, who has six-year-old twins, said that her pregnancy was natural and wasn't on fertility treatment. What message do you have for Sithole and her husband, Teboho Tsotetsi?









Source : DW Africa

