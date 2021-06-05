With VPN You Can Still Use Twitter In Nigeria Despite FG Ban...Experts

Published:

Nigerians have opted for the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to circumvent the suspension of Twitter by the Federal Government.



On Friday, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information, announced the suspension of the social media platform’s operation in Nigeria.

The minister based the action on the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

Many have expressed dissatisfaction with the development, highlighting the benefits of the microblogging site.



Below are some reactions.

U can be on twitter if u want, using VPN & government cant do anything to stop u. But with the #TwitterBanInNigeria that means no govt official handle with pass any info to us, & to a large extent, even personal handles of those in govt shouldn't be active. This is their loss 😂 pic.twitter.com/df0LEDj2A1

— Peacock (@dawisu) June 4, 2021







Some of the nuisance who defend everything President Buhari does will have to download VPN to use Twitter to continue defending him. victims defending their oppressors.

— Dr. Dípò Awójídé, FHEA (@OgbeniDipo) June 4, 2021







Download WindScribe VPN and you're fine.

— Your Daddy (@ToyosiGodwin) June 4, 2021







The FG may suspend the Constitution. So be readying to hit the streets. It’s a full-blown dictatorship.

Now that Lai Mohammed’s Federal Government has directed the NBC to block access to Twitter in Nigeria, I’ll show you steps how you can download a “VPN,” & bypass #TwitterBan.

— NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) June 4, 2021







When Twitter has been banned will those defending the ban be doing it on twitter with VPN too? That would be so foolish 🤣🤣🤣

— YourFavLawyer (@jagganiyu) June 4, 2021







Here step by step guide to get install and use VPN on your phone in the matter that Nigeria FG is blocking @Twitter operations in Nigeria #VPN #TwitterSuspendBuharisAccount #June12Protest Enough is Enough pic.twitter.com/YqtwNWgmZv

— ÁLỤSÍ🗿 AGỤSÍ🦁 (@chris_makchris) June 4, 2021







Does Lai Mohammed know that there's a little something called VPN that Nigerians can use to circumvent the Federal Government's so-called ban on Twitter in Nigeria? These ignorant, prehistoric creatures in gov't never cease to amaze with their insufferable boneheadedness.

— Farooq Kperogi, Ph.D (@farooqkperogi) June 4, 2021







Download “Windscribe VPN” on App store, make your profile, password and then choose a location.



You’d see a paid service right above the free service. Click on the free one and confirm using mail address.

Happy tweeting from Dallas, USA. President Joe sends his regards.

— Lidocaine 🔆 (@trending_medic) June 4, 2021

