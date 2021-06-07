Why We Killed Boko Haram Leader Shekau....ISWAP

Published:

The Islamic State West African Province, ISWAP, has disclosed reasons for killing the factional leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau.

In an internal message from ISWAP leader, Abu Musab Albarnawi, whose recording was obtained by HumAngle on Friday, said Mr Shekau blew himself up after refusing to surrender, following the invasion of his hideout on May 19, 2021.

The ISWAP said the interim leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, ISIS, ordered them to take action on Mr Shekau for deviating and killing “believers”.

Mr Al-Barnawi described Mr Shekau as “the leader of disobedience and corruption.”

According to him, Mr Shekau, who took over after the death of Boko Haram founder Mohammed Yusuf in 2009, was apprehended “in the most humiliating manner.”

“This was someone who committed unimaginable terrorism. How many has he wasted? How many has he killed? How many has he terrorised? But Allah left him alone and prolonged his life.

“When it was time, Allah set out brave soldiers after receiving orders from Amirul Muminin [leader of the believers],” he said.

He initially escaped and roamed the bushes of Sambisa for five days, where he suffered seriously.

However, ISWAP fighters were able to locate him. Still, Abu Musab narrated, Shekau managed to run away a second time but was chased down.

The rival fighters urged him and his followers to repent, assuring him that if the ISIS leader decided to make him their leader after he had surrendered, they would have no choice but to obey.

