What Femi Fani Kayode Said About Nnamdi Kanu When He Visited Me...Asari Dokubo

In a video circulating on social media, Asari Dokubo described Kanu as a “thief”, vowing to deal with him.





He accused Kanu of profiting from the Biafra “struggle” since he has no gainful employment.





He said he received Fani-Kayode at Bayelsa Government House, Yenagoa, and they spoke on IPOB collaborating with the ex-militants.





“Fellow Biafrans, you can hear the voices of criminals talking about countries. We asked of people who contributed money to them, they are now telling us India, Russia, is this what audited account is? This is what Biafra will be under the criminal Nnamdi Kanu.”





“The criminal called Nnamdi Kanu claimed that they sent money to me through one Omiomio.





He said they brought money to me in Cotonou and they gave N20 million naira to me.





“We are waiting for them to bring the evidence. They came to Cotonou to meet with me; I hosted them, I fed and accommodated them. They did not bring a dime to me. There are other people from all other parts of the Niger Delta there; not just Ijaw people as the picture shows. They ate my food, slept in the accommodation I paid for and left, they did not bring one Kobo.





“I had paid several medical bills for IPOB members in different places they have been injured, I have risked my life, sent lawyers, to detention centres to try to bring them out and there are living witnesses who can testify to this but Nnamdi Kanu thinks because he is a thief, he can talk anyhow.





“Igbos allowed themselves to be conned… When these characters speak for you, when others what to talk, they come out and abuse them… you’re not courageous enough to confront them. When others want to talk, you say no. These people do not represent Igbo. If they don’t represent Igbo, then tell us who represents Igbos. Then speak up against them.





“First of all, I want to ask Nnamdi Kanu, did I contact you, did I look for you? It was you who looked for me. The first person you sent to me was Fani-Kayode. He came to me and asked me that there was a need for us to collaborate, a need for us to come together. I don’t know who else he went to in Ijaw land but he came to meet me at the Government House, Bayelsa, and we were communicating and since this issue started, he has been so sad with the turn of events.





“One Ijaw fellow in the prison was the who was talking to me, calling that you wanted him to give you my number. How many months did it take you to get to me? I’ve never picked my phone to call you before.”





As of the time of filing this report, neither Fani-Kayode nor Kanu has reacted to Asari Dokubo’s allegations.





Before Kanu fled the country, Fani-Kayode was among the persons who identified with him at the court where he was standing trial in Abuja