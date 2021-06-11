We Have Not Released Any Bandit...DCP Abba Kyari

Published:

The Head Of Nigerian Police IRT team DCP Abba Kyari has denied reports making the rounds that most bandits arrested by his team have been released unconditionally

Here is his post

My Friends, These are some of the Bandits, Boko Haram Terrorist and other criminals we arrested. None of them have been released. If those keyboard warriors and Sympathizers of Criminals spreading False News that Bandits are not being arrested have any Evidence that one of the hundreds of arrested Bandits Shown above is released or Given Amnesty they should show the world pls.





We are arresting Criminals and killers from all parts of the Country, in-fact as you can see above the Overwhelming Majority of Killers and criminals we arrested in Nigeria today are the Bandits and Boko Haram.





Our teams are all across the country fighting criminals and killers and we all know with Nigerian population today and Ratio of 1 policeman to 700 Nigerians we can’t stop all crimes at once.





Also all good Nigerians know with the Pictorial Evidence above and very limited Resources at our disposal, We are doing our best with our small Unit IRT which is a Very small fraction of the Nigeria Police.





I have received more than 100 threats from Boko Haram, Bandits, Kidnappers,Armed Robbers and other Criminals. We have Sworn to depend our Country against all evils hence We will never relent.





Boko Haram, Bandits, IPOB/ESN, Keyboard Warriors and their Sympathizers can continue wasting their time with threats and blackmails, it can’t work. All the Securiy agencies will never relent and all the Criminals and killers across the country will be defeated Soonest by GOD’s Grace.





GOD Bless Nigeria.

