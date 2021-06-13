We Are Ready To Negotiate With Nigeria Over Ban...Twitter

Published:

Following the indefinite suspension of Twitter by Federal Government of Nigeria, the micro-blogging platform on Friday said it had opened communication channels with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Recall the Federal Government on June 4, last week, announced the suspension of the micro-blogging platform few days after the bird app deleted Buhari’s controversial tweet on civil war.

“Today marks one week since Twitter was blocked in Nigeria. We have informed the Nigerian government that we are ready to meet for an open discussion to address mutual concerns and see the service restored,” Twitter Policy said in a statement on Friday.

“We remain advocates for the free and #OpenInternet everywhere.”

The comments came two days after information minister Lai Mohammed said Twitter had reached out to discuss the possibilities of lifting the ban, although he did not elaborate.

The government had listed a slew of conditions that included Twitter opening an office in Nigeria before reversing the ban.

A spokesperson for Twitter did not return requests seeking comments about whether or not the company was prepared to accede to the conditions of Nigerian authorities.

Twitter Policy kept mum on the specifics of its discussion with the federal government but promised transparency throughout the talks.

