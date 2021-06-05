We Are Not Mobilising Youth Corpers For War..Gen Shuiabu Ibrahim

Published:

The National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) has stated that the scheme has no plans of mobilising Corpers for war.

It was widely reported on Thursday that the DG of the scheme, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim had stated during an interview on Channels TV that Corps members can be deployed for war as they are part of the National Defence policy of Nigeria.

However, in a statement on Friday signed by the NYSC Deputy Director (Publications), Emeka Mgbemena, the scheme will not be deploying any corps member to the war front.

“In line with the National Defence Policy, corps members are like soldiers on reserve, because of their education, exposure and sophistication, can make them easily adaptable to military training”.

“General Ibrahim never at any point said the corps members are being mobilised to fight a war. He charged them to remain focused and patriotic, and for the spirit of NYSC to live in all Nigerians.” the statement read.

