Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Update On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Fire Incident, FRSC Confirms 13 Vehicles Burnt ( Videos )

Published: June 22, 2021


 The Federal Road Safety Commission has given an update on the fire incident involving some vehicles along the Lagos Ibadan Expressway near Ogere . 

The Spokesman of FRSC ACM Bisi Kazeem who spoke with CKN News few minutes ago confirmed that 13 vehicles were burnt in the incident 



Six of them articulated vehicles ( Tankers )


Six (6) Tankers

Five (5) Trucks

Two (2) Cars

One driver according to was also rescued alive, number of casualties not yet known 

Efforts are on to put off the fire and to restore normal flow of traffic 

More details later 

Videos from the scene courtesy FRSC 





Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: