Update On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Fire Incident, FRSC Confirms 13 Vehicles Burnt ( Videos )

The Federal Road Safety Commission has given an update on the fire incident involving some vehicles along the Lagos Ibadan Expressway near Ogere .
The Spokesman of FRSC ACM Bisi Kazeem who spoke with CKN News few minutes ago confirmed that 13 vehicles were burnt in the incident
Six of them articulated vehicles ( Tankers )
Six (6) Tankers
Five (5) Trucks
Two (2) Cars
One driver according to was also rescued alive, number of casualties not yet known
Efforts are on to put off the fire and to restore normal flow of traffic
More details later
Videos from the scene courtesy FRSC
0 comments: