Update On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Fire Incident, FRSC Confirms 13 Vehicles Burnt ( Videos )

The Federal Road Safety Commission has given an update on the fire incident involving some vehicles along the Lagos Ibadan Expressway near Ogere .

The Spokesman of FRSC ACM Bisi Kazeem who spoke with CKN News few minutes ago confirmed that 13 vehicles were burnt in the incident





Six of them articulated vehicles ( Tankers )





Six (6) Tankers

Five (5) Trucks

Two (2) Cars

One driver according to was also rescued alive, number of casualties not yet known

Efforts are on to put off the fire and to restore normal flow of traffic

More details later

Videos from the scene courtesy FRSC





