Unknown Gunmen Behead Imo Lawmaker's Guard,Set House Ablaze

There was tension in Ebenator, Awo Omama in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State, when gunmen attacked the country home of the member representing Orsu State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Ekene Nnodumele, on Wednesday.

The gunmen were said to have beheaded the guard on duty before setting the house on fire.

It was gathered that the gunmen equally burnt the house of the immediate past Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Cyprain Charles Akaolisa, in the community.

Ndumele, who confirmed the attack on his house, described it as shocking.

He said that he least expected it because he had had no altercation with anyone that would warrant such attack.

He also confirmed the killing and beheading of his security man

He said, “I least expected it because I am not violent and I have no altercation with anyone. I have served and represented Orsu people very well. Our people are not violent and I believe this thing was done by mercenaries. Taking life is alien to Orsu people. It’s not in our culture to take lives.”

“I don’t think anybody deserves to die like that. They did not only kill him, they beheaded him. I have not insulted anybody or misrepresented Orsu.”

