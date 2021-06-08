UN Deputy Secretary General Commends EFCC Chairman At New York Anti Corruption Meet

Published:

The Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed has commended the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa for an excellent delivery of Nigeria’s Statement at the just concluded United Nations General Assembly Special Session on corruption in New York, United States.

Speaking during a meeting on the margins of the UNGASS, Mohammed expressed satisfaction at the quality of Nigeria’s representation as well as the country’s call for the return of assets that will be channeled to developmental projects for the wellbeing of women and Children.

She stated that the UN was pleased that Nigeria is prioritizing women and children empowerment.

While assuring the EFCC of her continuous support and commitment to the aspiration of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDG, 2030 agenda, the UN Deputy Scribe encouraged the Commission’s Chairman to continue the good work he has started, be innovative in the implementation of deterrence measures and deliver the EFCC mandate professionally.

She invited the EFCC to collaborate and promised to visit the Commission when next she is in Nigeria

In his remarks, the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa assured of his commitment to the implementation of SDG 16, target 4 and 5 as it relates to the mandate of the Commission.

He briefed her on the activities and strategies implemented by the Commission since he assumed office. According to him, the EFCC has developed its Strategic Plan 2021 - 2025 consistent with the NACs and SDG 16, and established a Directorate of intelligence to support the intelligence- led investigation initiative of the Commission.

He further disclosed that the Commission has prioritized the implementation of structures and processes to strengthen the institution, including the automation of all its processes for optimal efficiency and enhanced service delivery.

Bawa added that the EFCC was working towards ensuring that legal technicalities do not continue to hinder swift administration of justice.





