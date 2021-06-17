Two Killed As Park Managers, Phones Sellers Clash In Ibadan

Published:

At least two persons have been killed as a result of a fight that broke out between men of Oyo State Park Management System (PMS) and some phone sellers in Ibadan.

It was gathered that the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon at Iwo Road area of Ibadan.

Though, the main cause of the fight has not been ascertained, it was however, gathered that two people were allegedly killed during the fight that occured at Baba Onilu area of Iwo Road.

One of the victims was identified as Rahman.

Rahman is said to be one of the sons of one of the shop owners at Iwo Road.

The other person allegedly killed is said to be a member of PMS.

Several property were said to have been destroyed while many people were also injured during the fight.

The crisis made many of the shop owners at Iwo Road, Agodi Gate, Bodija and other areas to hurilly close their shops due to fear of attacks by hoodlums.

However, all efforts made by to get a reaction from Public Relations Officer of the State Police command, Mr. Adewale Osifeso proved to be abortive.

Calls put through his mobile phone were not answered.

A message sent to him asking for his reaction has not been replied as at the time of filing this report on Wednesday





