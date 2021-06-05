Twitter Reacts To Suspension Of Its Operations In Nigeria

Published:

Twitter has responded to the Federal Government’s decision to suspend its operation in Nigeria.

The social networking service, through its senior policy communications manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Sarah Hart said the development will be thoroughly investigated.

Twitter pulled down President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet and video where he warned that Nigerians “misbehaving” will be treated in “the language they will understand”

Following the action which supposedly undermined the existence of the country and her leader, Federal Government on Friday announced the indefinite suspension of the microblogging site.

In reaction to the decision, Hart stated that “The announcement made by the Nigerian Government that they have suspended Twitter’s operations in Nigeria is deeply concerning.

“We’re investigating and will provide updates when we know more.”

