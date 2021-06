Published:

A young undergraduate of Ladoke Akintola University has been knocked down by a hit and run driver in Lagos

CKN News learnt that the incident happened on Friday June 12th according to story making the rounds on social media at Ikota Isolo Lagos after mega chicken.

Her identity card revealed her name as Echefuu Lawrencia of the Department of Nursing

Not much was revealed where her body was deposited





