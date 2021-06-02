Those Who Were Silent When Their Region Burnt Not Fit To Attack Buhari When He Takes Action...Festus Keyamo

Published:

Festus Keyamo, minister of state for labour and employment, says elites who were silent when their region was “on fire” are not fit to teach President Muahmmadu Buhari how to do his job.

There has been unrest in the southern region of the country, where public facilities and security operatives have come under attack in recent weeks.

The president had, on Monday, said persons behind the attacks on public facilities will “soon have the shock of their lives”.

He had also said those “misbehaving in certain parts of the country” are oblivious of the destruction and tragedy that came in the wake of the Nigerian Civil War, adding that “those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

The president’s statement had been trailed by varied reactions, but Keyamo in a series of tweets, defended Buhari, saying those against the stance of the federal government were happy about the destruction of public structures.

“I hope some elites who couldn’t find their voices to rein in their wards when their region burnt, will not suddenly find their voices against Mr. President! Those who screamed that it’s Mr President’s duty to maintain law & order should NOT try to teach him how to do his job now,” Keyamo tweeted, attaching the president’s statement.

“The anger some are displaying against the President’s resolve to be decisive in dealing with these scoundrels is an indication of their support for the destruction of public infrastructure because they want to cripple Govt. A pure case of cutting your nose to spite your face!

“A very unfortunate reasoning you read is that because insurgency is still prevalent in some other parts of the country, the President should just allow some villains destroy another region. It’s like a competition to bring the insecurity in one region at par with other regions!

“The President has vowed to deal with the scoundrels destroying public infrastructure & killing people to instigate insurrection & some dimwits really interpret this to mean he is threatening INNOCENT citizens! This reasoning is so ABSURD that I don’t know whether to laugh or cry.”

