Those Trying To Wage A War Between Tinubu And I Won't Succeed..Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has once again said those trying to sow a seed of discord between him and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu won't succeed.

This was a statement issued by his spokesman Garba Shehu on his behalf

The Presidency wishes to distance President Buhari from a malicious campaign aiming to drive a wedge between him and a staunch ally, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This is nothing short of a mischievous attempt to drag the President into controversies. Our citizens and especially the members of the APC should not fall for this.





The ruling party, the APC, unlike others before it is a popular political party owned by its entire membership, hence Mr. President was making the point during the 45-minutes interview that neither he nor anyone in the leadership could impose their wishes on the party. This is a basic consensus that binds the entire party leadership. The party leaders remain firmly committed to the principles that succession must be through the democratic norms and processes.

The mention he made of Lagos was not a reference to the respected party leader, Senator Bola Tinubu, as the opposition party’s predatory designs would put it in order to damage the excellent relationship between the two of them.





The President, the Asiwaju and the rapidly growing members of the party, want a dynastic succession of elected leaders. The APC should not be distracted from its progress as a democratic party.





SHEHU GARBA

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity.

