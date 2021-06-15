TB Joshua Appeared To Me After His Death ..Nollywood Actress Jaiye Kuti

Published:

Nollywood actress, Jaiye Kuti, has claimed that the spirit of late founder founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Prophet T.B Joshua appeared to her after his death.





This, he said, was despite the fact that they never met during his lifetime.





In a post on her Instagram account, Kuti wrote: “I have never met you one-on-one, but your spirit visited me when you died. I was in Offa alone in my room. My head was swollen and I saw a gentle pass of Him. There was something good about that soul.





“Christ was poor but feeding the people and taking care of everyone. You did the same to many. I know two people who truly gave their lives to Christ through Him. May the Good Lord rest your soul in peace. Pastor T.B. Joshua.”

