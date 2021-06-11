Survey : 73% Of Women In Kaduna LG Prefer Beating By Men...El Rufai's Aide

Published:

Chief of Staff to Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Muhammad Abdullahi has said 73 per cent of women in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State said that it was okay for a man to beat a woman.

The Chief Of staff made the disclosure at the official launch of the 2021 State of the World Population Report by the United Nations Population Fund, in collaboration with the Planning and Budget Commission (PBC) in Kaduna.

According to him, the findings were based on the current General Households Survey conducted by the state Bureau of Statistics, and currently being validated by relevant stakeholders.

Abdullahi explained that the survey also shows that over 30 per cent of girls in Kubau and Kudan LGAs were also married off before they turn 15 years while 38 per cent of girls in Soba LG get married before the age of 15.

He further gave the breakdown at the zonal level, saying over 32 per cent of girls are married off before age 15 in Kaduna North Senatorial Zone, 15 per cent in Kaduna Central and 17 per cent in Kaduna South.

He said the survey equally shows 49 per cent prevalence of female genital mutilation in Makarfi LGA and 34 per cent in Giwa LGA.

“Therefore, for us in Kaduna State the 2021 State of the World Population Report is timely and will help us look deeply into these disturbing statistics.

“The relevant ministries, departments and agencies, particularly the Ministry of Health, Human Services and Social Development and PBC will study the report closely and provide a clear implementation plan for some of the recommendations,” he said.

The UNFPA Country Representative, Ms Ulla Muellar who was represented by the Deputy Representative, Erika Godson, said that this was the first time the report focuses on bodily autonomy which gives women power to make choices about their body, without fear of violence or having someone else decide for them.

She added that women and girls need to be able to make fundamental choices about their bodies, gain their autonomy and advance in their health education, income and safety.





