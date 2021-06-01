South East Governors Condemn Assassination Of Gulak

Published:

COMMUNIQUE ISSUED AT THE END OF A VIRTUAL MEETING OF SOUTHEAST GOVERNORS FORUM HELD ON MONDAY 31, MAY,2021

In our efforts to tackle the rising security challenges in South East, a meeting of South East Governors Forum was convened on Monday, 31st May,, 2021, via zoom to review the security situation in the zone and the following resolutions were therefore reached:

1. That South East Governors Forum condemns in strong terms the brutal assassination of Alhaji Ahmed Gulak by gunmen on Sunday, 30th, May, 2021 while on his way to Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport, Owerri, and stands with the Governor of Imo State,His Excellency Sen.. Hope Uzodima and the Security Agencies in their efforts to unravel the masterminds of this heartless killing.

2. That the Forum heartily commiserates with the immediate family of Alhajji Ahmed Gulak, the government and people of Adamawa State over the unfortunate killing of their son

3 That the Forum thanks the President and father of our nation for timely directing the Security Agencies to fish out the perpetrators as this will further strengthen the bonds of unity and trust with our Northern brothers and sisters.

4 That we thank our brother Governors from the North for their understanding in the face of this unfortunate murder of their son and we assure them of our commitment in unravelling the masterminds of that dastardly act.

5 .That the Forum sympathizes with the families of all those who lost their lives during this moment of violent hostilities by bandits in South East

6. That the Forum shall leave no stone unturned in tracking and bringing to justice all those involved in the armed banditary that is currently ravaging South East Zone.

7. That the Forum urges members of the public to exercise restraint and allow the Security Agencies to continue with their investigations with the assurances that all those who have a hand in the brutal murder of Alhaji Ahmed Gulak and other killings in the Zone would be brought to justice.

Engr David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE

Chairman, South East Governors Forum

& Governor, Ebonyi State.

