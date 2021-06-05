Sort Out Your Problems With Twitter Rather Than Drag Nigerians Into It....Soyinka Tells Buhari

Published:

Nigeria's Nobel Laureate Prof Wole Soyinka has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sort out his problem with Twitter rather than drag the rest of the country into his mess

Prof Soyinka was reacting to the ban on the operations of the tech giants on Friday

His words

Heard the news of Buhari's ban on Twitter an hour or so after sending off TO SHOCK AND AWE to the print media.

Kindly add my total lack of surprise at this petulant gesture, unbecoming of a democratically elected president.

If Buhari has a problem with Twitter, he is advised to sort it out between them personally, the way Donald Trump did, not rope in the right to free expression of the Nigerian citizen as collateral damage.

In any case, this is a technical problem Nigerians should be able to work their way around. The field of free expression remains wide open, free of any dictatorial spasms!





Wole SOYINKA





Share This