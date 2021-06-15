Some People Are Threatening To Assassinate Me.. EFCC Chairman Bawa

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa on Tuesday said some persons have threatened to kill him since he assumed office.

The anti-corruption agency boss stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily.

When he was asked to respond to President Muhammadu Buhari’s frequent “Corruption is fighting back” expression, Bawa said he was in New York, USA, last week when someone called and made the death threat.

“Last week I was in New York when a senior citizen received a phone call from somebody that is not even under investigation.

“The person said on phone, ‘I am going to kill the EFCC Chairman. I am going to kill him.’

“That is to tell you how bad it is. It is actually real. Corruption can fight back,” he said.

When he was asked further by the presenter if he gets death threats, the EFCC boss said, “Yes! Yes!"

