Soldier Kills Customs Officer At Seme Border

A customs officer has been shot dead by a soldier at Seme border in Lagos State.

An eye witness said that the incident happened on Wednesday night.

The witness, who did not want to be quoted, said the incident took many by surprise.

“It’s possible that the soldier was under the influence of alcohol because no one expected him to behave in such a strange manner.”

Abdullahi Hussain, Public Relations Officer of Seme command of the Nigeria Customs Service, confirmed the incident, saying the soldier took his life after killing the customs officer.

He said investigation is ongoing.

On a visit to Seme, a Nigerian community which shares border with Cotonou, capital of Benin Republic, a large number of soldiers were seen in the community

