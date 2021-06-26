Seven Assassinations Recorded In Oyo In Two Weeks,Latest Victim Wife Of Ex Commissioner

Published:

The wife of a former chairman of Ogbomoso South Local Government and former commissioner in Oyo State, Peter Odetomi, has been killed by some gunmen.

The deceased, Olayemi Odetomi, was shot at her family house, Ashi, Bodija, Ibadan on Friday morning during robbery by the gunmen.

The incident brings to seven, assassination incidents in the state in the last two weeks.

The police public relations officer in the state, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident in Ibadan.

He said, “The deceased, Olayemi Odetomi, aged 66 years, died on the spot after being shot during a robbery incident which occurred during the early hours of Friday, June 25, 2021 in her home. Updates on investigations would be provided in due course.”

A resident of the area said the gunmen arrived on a motorcycle.

