Sanwo-Olu Commissions 110-Bed Maternal And Child Centre (MCC), Epe

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu today commissioned the 110-Bed Maternal and Child Centre (MCC), Epe in order to reduce the Maternal Mortality Rate Indices in Lagos State.





The Maternal and Child Centre (MCC), Epe provides various services:





- Emergency Services

- Obstetrics

- Gynecology

- Laboratory Services/Blood bank

- Radiology/Sonography

- Pediatrics

- Family Planning

- Immunization





The MCC, Epe has a reception, patient waiting section, the medical records section, the outpatient consulting rooms, the resuscitation room, the family planning clinic section, the call room, the laboratory, pharmacy, Ultrasound scan room, labor rooms, delivery rooms, theatre, recovery room, Intensive care baby unit, treatment room, pre-natal ward, the post-natal ward and nursery.





The completion of this project is in line with the current Administration’s THEMES Agenda (H stands for Health and Environment).





The completion of this facility has demonstrated the Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration commitment towards addressing the issues of maternal and child deaths in Lagos State.





