Popular Gay Couple Expecting Twins Baby From Surrogate Mother

The NSYNC member, Lance Bass, and his husband Michael Turchin are expecting twins, a boy, and a girl, via a surrogate.





In an interview with People, Bass and Turchin said:







We always knew that if we were going to start the family, we wanted to go for twins just because Michael’s a twin – he’s a boy/girl twin. And he just loved that experience. I always wanted to have a twin, but we’re like, ‘Well, that’s so perfect because now we can do one of mine, one of yours.’ It was a no-brainer!







As they previously teased on TikTok, they’re anticipating a November arrival, but Bass is hoping they come in time for Halloween.



“They have no choice but to love Halloween because I’m obsessed and they’re going to be obsessed,” he joked to the outlet.



For several years, the couple has been open about their hopes of starting a family of their own. In fact, Bass previously teased to E! News that some happy news could be coming very soon.







We have been working on it for a year now and we were so ignorant thinking that we will get the surrogate in a day and the donor is going to work, he confessed on Daily Pop in April 2019. We are on donor number seven, but it is looking like this is going to be the one.







Bass continued, “This is as close as we’ve ever gotten and we could be very close to being pregnant.”



Following Bass’ interview with Daily Pop, their surrogate became pregnant with twins, but he told People she later miscarried.



Speaking about the careers they want for their kids, Bass said:







I would let them do whatever they want, but I would try to encourage something other than music. It’s just a hard business, and [in] this business you get told ‘No’ 99 percent of the time, and I don’t want my kid to go through that

