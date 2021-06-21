Policeman Goes Berserk, Kills Five ,Injures Four In Enugu

Published:

A Policeman, Sunday, June 20, shot and killed 5 innocent citizens and injured four persons in Enugu.





It was gathered that the incident happened at Golf Estate, GRA, Enugu. A Police Inspector attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 9, Umuahia, Abia State, started shooting sporadically , killing five , and injuring Four persons





Enugu State Governor, Rt.Hon(Dr) Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi visited the injured victims at the ESUT Teaching Hospital Parklane, Enugu, where they were receiving treatment. He expressed shock over the dastardly act.





The governor was received at the hospital by the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu and the Chief Medical Director, ESUTH,





State Commissioner for Information, Chidi Aroh said the governor empathised with the victims and wished them quick recovery.

He also condoled families of the deceased.





Give . Ugwuanyi announced that history administration will pay all the medical expenses and deposited some money with the hospital to ensure that all that is required to treat the patients will be provided.





Gov. Ugwuanyi charged the hospital management to ensure that victims receive adequate medical attention.





Meanwhile, the Enugu State Police Command had in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed that the Police officer was “said to be on duty at RC Lotto Company located in the Estate” and “has been arrested and taken into custody pending the conclusion of investigation”.





The statement confirmed that “four of the persons said to have sustained gunshot injury were receiving treatment and five others whose injuries were critical, have been confirmed dead by doctors on duty and deposited in the mortuary for autopsy”.





It added that the CP has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (State CIID), to carry out thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident.





The CP also called on eye witnesses “to volunteer useful information to aid swift conclusion of the investigation and ensure justice prevails”.

