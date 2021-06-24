Police Parades 21 Year UNILAG Undergraduate For Allegedly Killing Super TV MD ( Video)

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 21-year-old Chidinma for allegedly killing the Chief Executive Officer, Super TV, Usifo Ataga, in the Lekki area of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said Chidinma is an undergraduate of the University of Lagos, adding that she had confessed to committing the crime.

While the owner of the rented apartment where the tragic incident took place had been arrested, Odumosu also said Ataga’s account had been blocked to prevent further withdrawals from it by those taking advantage of his untimely death to deplete the account.

Chidinma is currently being paraded at the command headquarters in the Ikeja today.



Video

More Details

The Lagos state police command has arrested and paraded a 21-year-old lady alleged to have killed Michael Usifo Ataga, the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, and a director in Super Network Limited.

Ataga, who resides in Banana Island, was reported missing on Sunday, June 13, by his family and friends after he didn’t return to his home in Banana Island and he also didn’t turn up at his Victoria Island office. All efforts to reach Ataga, who would have turned 50 years old on June 18, proved abortive and this caused distress to his wife and children, who live in Abuja. Unfortunately, his lifeless body was found on Friday morning, June 18, in a flat in Lekki phase 1 with multiple stab wounds.

After a detailed investigation, Chidinma was picked up by the police at her parent’s home in Alagomeji, Lagos and paraded today, June 24.

Chidinma said she was introduced to the deceased by her friend four months ago. She mentioned that on the day of the incident, she told her parents that she was going for an ushering job but went on to meet with the deceased so they could have some fun.

She told newsmen that while in the apartment, they were taking drugs called ”loud and SK” and that an argument ensued between them when she refused to have sex with him. She said she stabbed him twice before she fled the apartment.

She said she withdrew N380, 000 from his account with the intention of using it to pay her school fees.



