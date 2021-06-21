Police Kill One Of The " Unknown Gun " Behind Behind Burning Of Hope Uzodinma's House

Published:

Police in Imo have killed one of the “unknown gunmen” who attacked the country home of Imo governor Hope Uzodimma at Omuma in Oru east local government area of the state.

The gunman was also said to be one of those who attacked the home of the former state Attorney General, C. C. Akaolisa.

The suspects, including the body of the slain gunman, were put on parade at Imo police headquarters in Owerri.

The bust was made after police received information that a group of gunmen were on its way to attack a church, police media adviser Mike Abatam said.

Police mobilised to the site and engaged the gunmen in a gunfire, killing one of them.

The others escaped with gunshot wounds.

Medical centres have been told to report anyone coming in with gunshot wounds for treatment.

