Police IG Baba Lectures Officers And Men Despite Heavy Rain In Lagos

Published:





The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, NPM, fdc, today Wednesday, 9th June, 2021, visited and addressed officers and men of the Lagos State Police Command and other police formations in the State, at the Command Headquarters, Muiz Banire Street, Ikeja-Lagos.

The Inspector-General of Police lectured the cross section of Police personnel on proper dressing, efficiency, discipline, commitment to duties and uphoding the core values of the Nigeria Police Force. The IGP said "Your welfare is being taken care of like never before, do not commit suicide by being unprofessional".

The IGP charged them to be alive to their duties and protect their lives and property, noting that "never again should your Police Stations be sacked by hoodlums wielding guns, sticks and matchetes".

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, NPM, fdc, despite the heavy rain in Lagos, engaged the personnel in a tete-a-tete to brainstorm on their general well-being and betterment of the Nigeria Police Force.

It is clear that the visit of the Inspector-General of Police is a blessing in disguise to the command and Lagos State in general as he promised to release some crime fighting equipment to the Lagos State Police Command in order to boost its arsenal and promote public safety in Lagos State. He further promised to embark of empowerment programmes for the wives of officers and men in the Nigeria Police Force, such that their wives will not be solely dependent on them.

IGP Usman Alkali Baba, NPM, fdc, who is on 3 day working visit to Lagos, will continue his assignments in Lagos State tomorrow Thursday 10th June, 2021and departs the state to Abuja on Friday 11th, June, 2021.

In another development, the Command wishes to refute the fake news being peddled in the social media today Wednesday 9th June, 2021, that the IGP Usman Alkali Baba was booed in Lagos on arrival. The publication is false, baseless and mischievous as the Inspector-General of Police was never booed, rather he was warmly received and celebrated by Lagosians.

The Command therefore urges the general public to disregard the fake new and continually support the Nigeria Police Force as ever, as the new leadership of the Nigeria Police Force, under the command of the 21st indigenous Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, NPM, fdc, is committed to improving the general security of lives and property in Lagos State and Nigeria at large.





Share This