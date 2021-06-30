Police Awaits Pathologist's Report To Commence Trial Of Alleged Murderer Of Late MD Of Super TV Usifo Ataga

Published:

The body of the slain Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga, is ready for autopsy as part of ongoing investigations by the Lagos State police command.



The autopsy is, however, being delayed by the pathologist who is expected to carry out the exercise.



It was gathered that the outcome of the autopsy will be a major factor in the outcome of investigation and subsequent prosecution.



A senior police source at the state police command who spoke on the matter confirmed the readiness of the police for the autopsy.



The police officer said: “There is no new thing for now. Investigation is still ongoing and after the conclusion of our investigations, we will charge whoever is culpable in the crime to court.”



A source at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) said on Monday: “We are ready for the autopsy, but we are waiting for the pathologist to give us a date.”



The source also continued that “the outcome of the autopsy will determine a lot of things in the course of investigations.



“Apart from the number of times that the man was stabbed, the autopsy will also reveal if he was poisoned or drugged before his eventual death.”



The police source also stated that “the outcome of the autopsy will also reveal if the death was pre-planned and we can then know who and who is involved.



“It will also determine the number of charges to be prepared against the suspect and any other person involved in court.”



Efforts to get the reaction of the image-maker in charge of the state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi, failed as calls to his mobile phone lines were not answered.









