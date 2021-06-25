Police Arrests Father Of Alleged Killer Of Super TV CEO Usifo Ataga

Published:

Men of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested the father Chidinma Ojukwu, who allegedly stabbed the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, to death.A top police source, who pleaded anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, said that the suspect and her father were arrested at their residence, No. 57 Akinwunmi Street, Alagomeji, Yaba, on Wednesday.The source said the father was arrested for resisting Chidinma’s arrest and for becoming violent with policemen, who went to apprehend her.The source added that the man did not believe that his daughter committed any crime until she confessed on Thursday, adding that he was being detained at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba.“She (Chidinma) stays with her dad. Her dad and mom don’t live together. Her father was arrested on Wednesday, because he resisted his daughter’s arrest. He never believed that his daughter committed any crime until Thursday. He is at Panti as we speak, but he was not paraded today (Thursday),” the source stated.Chidinma, who claimed to be a 300-level student in the Department of Mass Communication, University of Lagos, confessed to stabbing Ataga to death while being paraded at the state police command headquarters, Ikeja,.

