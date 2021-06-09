People Are Deliberately Trying To Pull Buhari's Govt Down..Hope Uzodinma

Published:

Hope Uzodimma, governor of Imo state, says there is a deliberate attempt by some persons to pull down the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.





Speaking on Tuesday after a meeting with Buhari, Uzodimma said everyone should be involved in contributing their quota to the unity of the country, instead of blaming the president.





The governor added that he is doing his best to ensure that insecurity in Imo state is addressed.





“We are doing our best. So far, the situation is relatively okay in Imo state than it was. Imo is okay now. People can come around and do their businesses. The normal life and activities have resumed in Imo state; security agencies are on top of the situation,” Uzodinma said.





“It is not only in Imo state that we have had the challenges of insecurity; there is insecurity in other states. In fact, I can even tell you that Imo’s case is better apart from one or two cases that involved very important personalities.





“There has never been a time that 20 persons died at a time, or school children were kidnapped, and all that. We have been doing our best to see that cases of security breaches are reduced to the barest minimum if not eliminated.





“This is not the society we used to know about our country. We should all be worried and not only be worried, or to sit down and begin to blame government or blame Mr. President. We should all get involved.





“You’ve seen that his government, part of the problem of this government is the deliberate attempt by some group of people to pull down. Because nobody is telling me that this government is not performing, that salaries are not being paid, or that the roads are not being constructed, or the railway is not going, or the various intervention funds to empower our youths are not being given out. Nobody has come in concrete terms to accuse this government of one failure or the other.”





The governor added that some aggrieved politicians and leaders have been fanning the embers of insecurity in the country.

