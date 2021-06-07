Passengers Of Newly Operational Airline Pray At Tarmac After Surviving A Near Disaster Flight In Nigeria ( Video )

Published:

This was the moment passengers on a flight (Fly United Nigeria ) from Abuja to Portharcourt thanked God for sparing their lives on Friday.

According to a passenger, the flight almost crashed in the bush after the pilot lost control of it and dangled in the sky for almost 30 mins.





The pilot finally got control of it and landed the plane with no casualties.

United Nigeria is one of the new Airline that commenced domestic operations recently.

There was no word from the airline or the Aviation authorities on the incident

Updated : Airline Reaction





