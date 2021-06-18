Panic At Sheraton Hotel As Tanker Explosion Burnt 25 Cars,Houses In Lagos ( Videos)

Published:

A gas tanker explosion occured around OPIC building between Sheraton and Total Petrol Station on Bank Anthony Way,Ikeja early this morning

The fire raged for several hours

Some of the residents of the area said they felt the "tremor" in their houses when it occured.

It was learnt that several guests of Sheraton Ikeja were also evacuated to safety

It could not be be confirmed if any life was lost in the incident ,but information have it that a section of Oasis ( Opic plaza ) was affected

At the last count sbout 25 cars were confirmed burnt around the area, the number of houses affected were not ascertained by CKN NEWS as at the time of going to press.

Some of those at the scene were seen expressing their disgust on the late arrival of the Fire Service to put off the Inferno

Videos





