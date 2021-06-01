Our Registrar Died In His Sleep...NECO

Published:

The Director, Human resources of the NECO, Abdul Mustapha confirmed the death of the NECO boss, said he died in his sleep as a result of heart failure.

Mr Mustapha forwarded communication from Obioma’s second son, Prince Godswill Obioma, informing him of the death of his father thus:

“Mustapha K. Abdul (Director Human Resource Management, NECO),

“Dear Sir, this is to formally inform you that my father, Prof. Godswill Obioma, the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO passed to eternal glory yesterday 31/5/2021 after a brief illness.

“We request that you kindly notify the Board, Management and the entire staff of the Council of this development.

“We shall keep you duly informed.









“Prince Godswill Obioma the 2nd, for the family.”









