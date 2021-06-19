Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Condemns Murder Of Igbo Doctor In Niger State

Published:

Gunmen suspected to be armed bandits have allegedly shot dead a medical practitioner, identified as Doctor Precious Chinnedu Emeka in Salka village, Magama Local Government Area of Niger State.

The slain medical doctor was said to have owned and operated a Private Medical Health facility in the area and was said to have been attacked, while on duty in his clinic at about 9:00pm on the fateful Wednesday evening by people suspected to be armed bandits numbering about five.

It was further learnt that one of the gunmen who allegedly covered his face with a mask, had entered inside the clinic and demanded to see the doctor.

Further checks revealed that the late Precious Chinnedu Emeka was as at the time of the arrival of the gunmen into the Medical facility, was inside the compound after which he was taken away by the unknown gunmen to an unknown destination,adding that his assailants did not ask of anything else than the owner of the hospital.

A source from the locality informed our reporter in an interview by telephone on Friday in Minna that, Dr. Precious as he was fondly called was inside the compound which doubles as his clinic when the gunmen entered and took him away.





“When they took the doctor away we reported the incident to the police and the local vigilante group . The following day (Thursday afternoon) the vigilante group later called us that they have seen a corpse inside the bush and we were able to identify that of our oga,” said the source who craved anonymity.

Concerted efforts made to confirm the incident from the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Niger State Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun was not successful, as his Telephone line was switched off as of the time of filing this report on Friday in Minna.





Meanwhile, the Ohanaeze Ndi-igbo, Niger State President, Chief Emmanuel Ezeugo, confirmed the murder of Dr. Chinedu, describing the killing as ‘very unfortunate’, adding that ‘Igbo community were investigating the death of the medical doctor’.

Ezeugo who lamented the killing of a promising young man whose only offence is that he was a Medical Doctor helping to save human lives in Niger State and thereby called on security agencies to without further delay, fish out the killers and prosecute them after their arrests over the dastardly act

