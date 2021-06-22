Nothing Can Stop Lagos Mega Rally On July 3rd...Sunday Igboho

Published:

Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has said nothing will stop Oduduwa Republic agitators from storming Lagos on July 3 for a mega rally.





Igboho, who has been spearheading the rallies to mobilise more support for the agitation for a sovereign Yoruba nation, to be called Oduduwa Republic stated that Lagos, the commercial hub of Nigeria is the next venue for the rally.





Some of the states in the region that have witnessed the rally include Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, and Ondo States.





The spokesman to the activist, Olayomi Koiki, who spoke in a live video, said the rally is scheduled to take off from Ojota Park, Lagos on Friday.





He said, “We are sending a peaceful message to Governor Sanwo-Olu. We do not mind any other person who is saying we should not come to Lagos.





“Sanwo-Olu is the chief security officer of the land and we are coming to Lagos.





“July 3rd is the most important date; nobody can say we should not come to Lagos. It is a peaceful rally.





“We have gone to Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti and we had peaceful rallies, so nobody can stop us from not coming to Lagos.”

