Nigerian Man Kills Wife, Mother Inlaw, Self In USA.

This 34-year-old Nigerian man, Udoamaka Nwamu, recently separated from his wife, attacked her parents' home, killing her and his mother-in-law before taking his own life.

Udoamaka reportedly took a handgun to his in-laws’ home in Douglasville, Georgia, United States on Sunday, June 6, where his estranged wife, Kaliyah Nwamu, 24, was staying, and fired shots into the front and back of the house.

Nwamu, subsequently, forced his way inside the home before security could come.

He shot his wife and her 46 year old mother, Nikita Green, dead before killing himself.

Security men forced the door open, and discovered the corpses.

Investigations are on-going to unravel the cause of this tragedy.

